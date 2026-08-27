Fed. Circ. Hands Losses To Apple On 3 Smart Mobile Patents

By Adam Lidgett ( August 27, 2026, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Smart Mobile Technologies LLC came out victorious in a set of Federal Circuit decisions Thursday in a patent fight involving Apple Inc., with the appeals court refusing to revive the tech giant's challenges to certain patent claims and reversing the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's invalidation of other claims....
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