GAO Says Navy Sub Maintenance Delays Could Cost $3.1B
By Elaine Briseño ( August 27, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a Thursday report that the U.S. Navy could save billions of dollars by finding alternative ways to reduce maintenance backlogs for its 44 attack submarines....
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