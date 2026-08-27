Denver Landlord Settles Suit Over Eviction Fee Scheme

By Zach Dupont ( August 27, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Denver property management company reached a settlement with a former tenant who accused the company in a proposed class action in Colorado state court of using eviction proceedings to siphon illegal attorney fees and costs, according to an order acknowledging a notice of settlement. ...
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