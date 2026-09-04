Teva MDL Loss Shows DPAs Can Return To Haunt Civil Suits

By Lindsey Collins, T.J. Benedict and Ann O’Brien ( September 4, 2026, 2:25 PM EDT) -- In ongoing multidistrict antitrust litigation alleging price-fixing by numerous generic-drug manufacturers, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania issued a significant opinion on July 27 with direct implications for any company that has entered or may enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice....
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