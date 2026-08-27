5th Circ. Backs FDA, Pharma Cos. In GLP-1 Shortage Fight

By Lauren Berg ( August 27, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not unlawfully remove blockbuster GLP-1 medications made by Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk from the national drug shortage list, the Fifth Circuit ruled Thursday, handing a loss to compounding pharmacies that produce copycat doses of the drugs....
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