AbbVie 'Concocted' Cancer Drug IP Claims, Biotech Firm Says

By Ben Adlin ( August 28, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Biotech firms ProfoundBio and Genmab urged a Seattle federal judge Thursday to throw out rival AbbVie's lawsuit accusing two of its former employees of taking trade secrets on cancer therapies to ProfoundBio, arguing AbbVie's claims are time-barred, and the information wasn't a protectable trade secret....
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