Insurance Tech SPAC Investor Wins Fight To Resell 5M Shares
By Jarek Rutz ( August 28, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has handed asset manager Meteora Capital Partners LP a summary judgment win in its contract fight with auto insurance technology company Roadzen Inc., finding Roadzen breached a 2023 stock subscription agreement by failing to register shares and later failing to remove restrictions that kept Meteora from reselling them....
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