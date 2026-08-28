DOJ Says KKR's $250M Deal Will Deter HSR Violations
By Al Barbarino ( August 28, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has issued its formal defense of a $250 million settlement with KKR & Co. and affiliated entities resolving allegations that the private equity firm repeatedly violated the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act's premerger notification and waiting period rules....
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