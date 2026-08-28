Dealership Owners Say GM Sabotaged Them After Purchase

By Mike Curley ( August 28, 2026, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The former owners of a General Motors LLC dealership are suing GM in Arizona federal court for $20 million, alleging that the automaker tricked them into buying a doomed location by saying they could later relocate, only to renege and place other restrictions that made it impossible to meet its quotas....
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