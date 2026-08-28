Employment Authority: 9th Circ. Creates Wage Arbitration Exit

By Benjamin Morse ( August 28, 2026, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how a Ninth Circuit ruling allowing a worker to abandon arbitration after adding a sexual harassment claim could give employees a new route to keep wage and hour claims in court, why the EEOC's proposal to scrap annual EEO-1 demographic data collection drew divided public feedback, and how the Teamsters are leaning on New York state-level advocacy in their push to organize Amazon delivery drivers amid a less union-friendly National Labor Relations Board....
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