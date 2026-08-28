Mom Not Responsible For Son's Alleged Assault, Court Finds

By Kelcey Caulder ( August 28, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court ruled Friday that a now-deceased woman was rightly freed from a woman's lawsuit accusing her son of assaulting her in his mother's home, upholding a lower court's finding that the injured party had chosen to put herself in a situation she knew was dangerous. ...
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