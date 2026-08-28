AMC Hit With Class Claims Over Online Ticket 'Junk Fees'
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 28, 2026, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has been hit with class claims in Pennsylvania state court alleging the company charges customers "junk fees" when they purchase tickets through the company's online system....
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