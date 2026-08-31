Energy Utility Hit With Age Bias Suit In Ga.

By David Aaro ( August 31, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A gas and electric utility has been hit with an age discrimination lawsuit in Georgia federal court by a former senior vendor manager who alleges his boss's supervisor stated there were "too many people over 60" at the company, which fired him shortly after his 60th birthday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.