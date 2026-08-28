Element, Solstice Kill $14.5B Deal, Citing Shareholder Views
By Al Barbarino ( August 28, 2026, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. and Element Solutions Inc. have terminated the early July deal that would have seen Solstice acquire Element for $14.5 billion in an effort to bolster its capabilities to serve the data center and semiconductor manufacturing industries....
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