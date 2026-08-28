Fed. Circ. Shifts T-Mobile Patent Settlement Fight To 5th Circ.

By Elliot Weld ( August 28, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday sent an appeal from T-Mobile stemming from a patent litigation settlement to the Fifth Circuit, ruling that is proper because the Eastern District of Texas had jurisdiction when the appeal was filed....
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