25K Workers 'Out Of Luck': Feds Defend Layoffs At 9th Circ.

By Dorothy Atkins ( August 28, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The federal government Friday urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse a finding that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management wrongfully fired 25,000 probationary workers shortly after President Donald Trump took office, arguing that the OPM was operating well within its statutory authority, the district court lacked jurisdiction, and the workers are "simply out of luck."...
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