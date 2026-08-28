Industries, States Take Soot Rule Fight To Supreme Court
By Tom Lotshaw ( August 28, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A coalition of industry groups and 25 states led by Kentucky and West Virginia have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a D.C. Circuit decision that upheld a challenged rule imposing tighter nationwide limits on soot pollution....
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