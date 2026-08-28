Ind. Panel Affirms $3.5M Med Mal Verdict Over Amputated Leg

By Y. Peter Kang ( August 28, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appellate panel on Friday upheld a $3.5 million verdict — later reduced to $1.25 million — in a suit accusing a doctor of negligently causing a patient's leg amputation, rejecting the doctor's argument that an alleged juror-tampering incident led to an unfair trial....
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