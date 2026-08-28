Trump Admin Asks High Court To Uphold Trans Troop Ban

By Katie Buehler ( August 28, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court Friday to allow its ban on transgender members of the military to take full effect, arguing the policy is constitutional under the high court's developing transgender case law....
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