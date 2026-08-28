'Friday The 13th' Creators Say Game Publisher Hid Royalties
By Katryna Perera ( August 28, 2026, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Creators of the "Friday the 13th" franchise alleged in a Friday suit that a video game publisher withheld up to $4.5 million in royalties from sales of a "Friday the 13th" video game that it was licensed to distribute and destroyed reports that proved how much it owed....
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