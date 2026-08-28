AT&T Says Charter Is Misleading Consumers With 'Fiber' Claims

By Spencer Brewer ( August 28, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- AT&T Teleholdings Inc. told a Texas federal judge on Friday that Charter Communications Inc. duped consumers by falsely touting its Spectrum brand residential internet service as being entirely fiber, when in reality the company uses copper cable to make the connection to a consumer's home....
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