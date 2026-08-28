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Circuit Split Raises Stakes For Timing Of Detention Review

By Britain Eakin ( August 28, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- An emerging circuit split on whether district courts can hear habeas claims from noncitizens who say the government wants to deport them for their political speech raises questions about how quickly they can challenge the constitutionality of their detention before an independent judge....

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