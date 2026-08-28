'Exemplary Performance' Earns Google Users' Attys $146.8M

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 28, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Friday awarded plaintiffs' attorneys $146.8 million in fees after they secured a $425 million jury verdict against Google LLC in a privacy class action covering about 98 million people, calling the one-third fee award "extraordinary" but justified given their "exemplary performance."...
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