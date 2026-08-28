Lamar Jackson's Post-MVP Success Can't Save 'Era 8' TM Bid

By Ivan Moreno ( August 28, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has blocked Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's bid to register "Era 8 By Lamar Jackson" for clothing and bags, citing a prior default and his failure to use the mark on the bags when he filed his application....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.