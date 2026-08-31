8th Circ. Backs Social Security Disability Benefits Denial

By Grace Elletson ( August 31, 2026, 1:42 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a worker's suit challenging the Social Security Administration's denial of her bid for disability benefits, finding it was fair game for an administrative law judge to credit an agency doctor's opinion that she was more physically capable than she had claimed....
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