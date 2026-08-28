DC Circ. Won't Revisit Threshold Issues In Spain Cases

By Caroline Simson ( August 28, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday denied Spain's bid to reconsider threshold issues raised in five consolidated appeals seeking to enforce arbitral awards collectively worth more than $400 million, including a question on the legal concept that a dispute might be better heard elsewhere....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.