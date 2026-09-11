What Trial Teams Should Know About AI Jury Research Tools

By Bill Kanasky and Steve Wood ( September 11, 2026, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The movie "Mercy," a science fiction thriller released earlier this year, offers a glimpse into a future where artificial intelligence makes decisions regarding a defendant's guilt or innocence.[1] While this approach may seem unrealistic, recent developments hint at the possibility that the legal world could move in this direction....
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