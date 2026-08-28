'Troubled' 7th Circ. Finds No Harm From Benesch Atty Conflict

By Lauren Berg ( August 28, 2026, 11:16 PM EDT) -- While "troubled" by an ex-Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP partner's decision to take on a client's trade secrets suit while negotiating a move from Benesch to the defendant company's outside counsel, the Seventh Circuit agreed Friday that the displeased client cannot pursue her legal malpractice claim....
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