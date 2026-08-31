9th Circ. Revives Salvadoran's Bid For Torture Protection

By Ganesh Setty ( August 31, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has faulted the Board of Immigration Appeals for creating a "quantitative evidence" requirement in assessing a Salvadoran's bid under the Convention Against Torture to avoid deportation to El Salvador, saying that no such requirement exists....
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