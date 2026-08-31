9th Circ. Faults Notice Errors In Jamaican's Deportation Case

By Ganesh Setty ( August 31, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Jamaican citizen's due process rights were violated when the federal government failed to properly notify him about its appeals of decisions granting him withholding of removal, the Ninth Circuit ruled, noting that he's been in immigration detention since 2021....
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