NC Supreme Court Considers Reviving 'Cardiac Pack' NIL Suit

By Alex Lawson ( September 8, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The North Carolina Supreme Court pointedly questioned the NCAA over its refusal to compensate members of the 1983 North Carolina State University championship basketball team Tuesday, expressing skepticism that the dispute was entirely snuffed out over late claims....
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