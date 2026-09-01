Pot Co. CEO Says US Can't Recoup PPP Loan On Fraud Claim
By Mike Curley ( September 1, 2026, 1:37 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a group of California cannabis companies is urging a Southern District of California court to throw out the U.S. government's intervenor complaint seeking to recoup $2.5 million in PPP loans, saying that she doesn't live in the district and that the alleged fraud was not a factor in her companies getting the loans....
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