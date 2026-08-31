Ga. Appeals Court Finds Facebook Evidence Error Harmless

By Kelcey Caulder ( August 31, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals upheld the denial of a new trial for a man convicted of home invasion and other offenses tied to the attack of an elderly man in his garage, saying the lower court allowing Facebook evidence in the case was harmless. ...
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