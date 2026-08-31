ChatGPT, Reddit, Roblox ID'd For Extra EU Digital Safeguards

By Bryan Koenig ( August 31, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The European Commission labeled ChatGPT, Reddit and Roblox on Monday as large enough to warrant extra rules for policing illegal content and other mandates, bringing the number of companies hit with Digital Services Act labels up to 28....
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