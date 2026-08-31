Trump Admin Fights Broad Block Of New Birthright Order
By Jared Foretek ( August 31, 2026, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is asking a Maryland federal judge to limit any forthcoming injunction of the White House's new birthright citizenship order to a narrow temporary restraining order applying only to new order's "alien-enemy" and "birth-tourism" categories, after the judge said Friday that plaintiffs challenging the order face irreparable harm....
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