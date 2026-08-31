DOGE Data-Privacy Suit Survives Reconsideration Bid
By Jared Foretek ( August 31, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge declined Friday to reconsider his March decision allowing a proposed class action accusing the Trump administration of unlawfully sharing federal employees' sensitive personal information with Department of Government Efficiency staffers to proceed, ruling that an "oversight" in his prior opinion wouldn't alter the result....
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