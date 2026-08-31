Thai Spray Foam Imports Face US Circumvention Probe

By Jack McLoone ( August 31, 2026, 11:49 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said Monday it will determine whether spray foam systems assembled in Thailand with Chinese components are circumventing U.S. duties placed on a foam-making chemical, a month after a similar investigation was opened into Canadian systems....
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