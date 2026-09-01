Insurers Settle Connecticut Cockroach Injury Suit
By Brian Steele ( September 1, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Wesco Insurance Co. and Markel Insurance Co. have settled a dispute over coverage for a woman's claims that a property owner and a pest control company were to blame for injuries she sustained falling from a stepladder after a "volume of cockroaches" spilled onto her from atop her kitchen cupboard, Connecticut federal court records show....
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