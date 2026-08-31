3rd Circ. Frees Ford From Suit Over Unidentified Airbag Defect

By Mike Curley ( August 31, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday sided with Ford Motor Co. in a suit by a Virgin Islands woman who alleges that she was injured when her airbag spontaneously went off, causing her to crash, finding that she can't rely on the accident as her sole evidence of a defect....
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