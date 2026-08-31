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Controversial Tweak To Calif. Antitrust Law Heads To Newsom

By Lauren Berg ( August 31, 2026, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A bill that would expand California's Cartwright Act to allow the state to pursue monopoly and monopsony claims against a solo company, instead of requiring multicompany coordinated conduct, is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk after state lawmakers passed a narrowed version of the controversial measure Sunday....

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