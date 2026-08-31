Contractor Sues Gov't For $20M In Unpaid Work, Lost Profits
By Madeline Lyskawa ( August 31, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A cybersecurity company is seeking $20 million at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims after the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency allegedly refused to pay for work completed outside the scope of the parties' agreement and declined to extend the contract....
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