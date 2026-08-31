Juul Sublicense Ends Reynolds' Altria Vape Royalty Tab

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( August 31, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A sublicensing agreement between R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and Juul Labs Inc. relieves Reynolds of its obligation to pay ongoing royalties to Philip Morris parent company Altria Client Services LLC after a federal jury found that Reynolds infringed Altria's vape pen design, a North Carolina federal judge has ruled....
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