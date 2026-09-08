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SEC's Adit Case Maps 5 Fault Lines In Pre-IPO Funds

By Ben Dubin ( September 8, 2026, 11:08 AM EDT) -- When the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announces an enforcement action involving sought-after formerly private companies such as SpaceX and Klarna, the marquee names naturally attract attention. But the more important subject of the SEC's Aug. 10 complaint against Adit Ventures Management LLC, CEO Eric Munson and three affiliated general partners is the machinery between the investor and the shares....

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