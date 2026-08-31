Florida Wants Discovery Pause In Trump Library Transfer Suit
By Nate Beck ( August 31, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The state of Florida and The Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation on Monday sought to shut down discovery in a Florida federal lawsuit challenging the state's donation of a downtown Miami college site to President Donald Trump as a violation of the constitution's ban on domestic emoluments....
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