LA County Says State Farm Botched Fires Claims Handling
By Eli Flesch ( August 31, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles County on Monday accused State Farm of systemic violations of California consumer protection laws in its property insurance business and its handling of homeowners claims connected to the 2025 Palisades and Eaton fires....
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