BMW Accused Of Misleading 'Lifetime' Fluid In Drive System

By Matthew Santoni ( September 1, 2026, 6:36 PM EDT) -- BMW promised the lubricating fluid in part of the suspension and drive system for three SUV models would last the "lifetime" of the vehicle, but they suffered potentially dangerous failures if the fluid was not changed at regular intervals, according to proposed class claims filed in Pennsylvania federal court....
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