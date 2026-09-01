NJ College Absolved Of Gender Bias For Not Reinstating Prof

By George Woolston ( September 1, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal jury sided with The College of New Jersey over a professor who alleged the college's finance department was run like an old boys' club, finding the college did not discriminate or retaliate against the professor over her reappointment....
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