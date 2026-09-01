Northwest MLS Settles Compass' Listing Rules Antitrust Suit
By Rachel Riley ( September 1, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Northwest Multiple Listing Service and Compass Inc. have reached a settlement ending Compass' antitrust lawsuit targeting Northwest MLS' policy requiring brokerages to list all properties on its platform before marketing them elsewhere, with the listing service announcing Monday that it will introduce a new "first look" status as part of the deal....
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