Clifford Chance Can Arbitrate $3.5M Congo Fee Dispute

By Caroline Simson ( September 1, 2026, 11:49 PM EDT) -- An Australian judge on Tuesday denied Equatorial Resources Ltd.'s attempt to block its former counsel at Clifford Chance LLP from seeking arbitration over a roughly $3.46 million unpaid legal bill, incurred as the mining company pursues a claim worth up to $1.9 billion against the Republic of Congo....
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