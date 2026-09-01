X.AI Neighbors Defend Miss. Data Center Noise Claims

By Isaac Monterose ( September 1, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Mississippi residents on Monday fought X.AI Corp.'s motion for dismissal of several claims in their nuisance suit, arguing that they've sufficiently alleged that Elon Musk's tech giant has harmed them by building a noisy industrial gas power plant in the city of Southaven that powers data centers....
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